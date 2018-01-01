NEWS Sam Smith joins cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Smith is reportedly planning to put his vocal talents to good use, playing the wedding singer in the charity mini sequel of Four Weddings and a Funeral.



It was confirmed earlier this year (18) that the cast of the beloved British romcom would be reuniting to raise money for Comic Relief, the aid organisation the 1994 film's screenwriter Richard Curtis co-founded with funnyman Lenny Henry in 1985.



Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson and Anna Chancellor are all returning for the short movie follow-up entitled One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, with Lily James among the new cast members.



Now it has been reported that Promises singer Sam is joining the cast, playing a wedding singer who will perform Elton John's version of Chapel of Love.



An insider told Britain's The Sun newspaper: "They're chuffed to get Sam on board for this. He's always more than happy to do his bit for charity, and this is an iconic remake for a good cause. His cameo won't be massive, but viewers won't miss him.



"The team have kept his involvement under wraps, as although they're keen to build some hype around the release, they want a few surprises too."



The Sun added that Alicia Vikander is among the other famous faces set to make a cameo appearance.



The new instalment will pick up the story of Hugh's bumbling Englishman Charles 25 years after the original, and will premiere in the U.K. as part of next March's Red Nose Day event.



Speaking about the new movie, Richard said in a press release: "We're all definitely older - I suspect no wiser. It's been really enjoyable working out what's happened to all the characters - and now they get back together for the fifth wedding. Where, as usual, not everything will go as planned."



The original followed Charles as he navigated his friends' nuptials and found love with elusive American beauty Carrie, played by MacDowell.

