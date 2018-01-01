Childish Gambino mourning death of his dad

Rapper/actor Childish Gambino fought back tears onstage in Los Angeles on Monday (17Dec18) as he shared the news of his father's death.

The Redbone star, also known as Donald Glover, was performing at the final stop of his This Is America Tour when he told fans he had been mourning the passing of his dad, Donald Glover, Sr.

"I lost my father a couple weeks ago," the 35 year old told the crowd as he recalled one of their last conversations.

"I wanted to play him some of the new songs, but he didn't want to hear them, because he was like, 'I know they're going to be great,'" Gambino continued, as he appeared to struggle to maintain his composure.

"I'm not saying that to talk about music - I say that to talk about trust," he explained. "That's what love is. I hope you guys get to feel that kind of love."

He then gave concert goers a brief preview of one up-tempo track from his upcoming album - his last under his rap alter ego.

He previously explained why he wanted to move on from the Gambino name, insisting it was time for a new chapter in his life as a musician.

"I always wanna do music, I love music... and I will be putting out projects quietly everywhere and I wanna produce, but... I guess Childish Gambino is like a period of my art time," he said back in 2015. "I wanna have periods in my life so it's like, I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings... I look at my life as something that you can just paint... so I kinda think it is like performance art."