Beyonce reflects on special Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce has shared her "praise and respect" to everyone who participated in the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 fundraiser in South Africa after reflecting on the "extraordinary trip".

The Formation icon headlined the 100th anniversary of the birth of late human rights legend Nelson Mandela at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, performing alongside her husband, rap mogul JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Ed Sheeran, who joined her onstage for a duet of their track Perfect.

Tickets for the event, which aims to raise funds and awareness to bring an end to extreme poverty worldwide, could only be earned through volunteer work, and Beyonce expressed her admiration for all of those who gave back to their local communities, as well as fellow activists who were involved in the big gig, in a heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday (18Dec18).

"After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty," she captioned a video montage of the festival.

"I'd like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change. Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women's rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe."

Beyonce then shared her joy at being given the opportunity to remember Mandela in his homeland, five years after his passing in 2013: "I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100," she added. "Madiba (Mandela), Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us.

"South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family (sic). God bless."

After performing in Johannesburg, Beyonce jetted off to India to play a private show at for Isha Ambani, the daughter of the nation's richest man, as part of her pre-wedding celebrations.