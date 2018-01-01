NEWS Awkwafina slams Lil Pump for using derogatory terms towards Asians in song Newsdesk Share with :







Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has reportedly slammed Lil Pump in a now-deleted Twitter message over his use of a derogatory term in his new song Butterfly Doors.



The I Love It star, real name Gazzy Garcia, released a preview of the song on Instagram and in the video on the social media site, the rapper is seen pulling his eyes down low while he raps, "They call me (retired basketball player) Yao Ming 'cause my eyes real low."



In the song, he can also be heard saying "Ching chong" after he raps the line.



After posting the promo, Awkwafina reportedly took to social media to express her disgust over his lyrics.



"Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib," she reportedly wrote on Twitter. "Guess it's better than 'eyes chink' like some other verses I've heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets? @lilpump."



Garcia's fans have also criticised him online.



"Ching chong excuse me what," one person wrote.



"I was giving this a chance until I heard the ching chong ad lib," another added.



Lil Pump has yet to comment on the controversy.



Garcia's new song follows his arrest for disorderly conduct on Thursday (13Dec18) after he and a member of his entourage were kicked off a flight in Miami, Florida. The rapper had already boarded the Los Angeles-bound plane at Miami International Airport, but he was approached after the Transportation Security Administration baggage handlers noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from a bag bearing Pump's legal last name.



Garcia was asked if he was carrying any drugs by the pilot and he insisted he wasn't, but the exchange became heated. He was kicked off the flight and met with police. The situation continued to escalate, landing him in custody for disorderly conduct, but there were no illegal substances found in his bag.

