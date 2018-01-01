Miley Cyrus joins MusiCares tribute for godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has joined the star-studded line-up to pay tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker is a new addition to the long list of event performers, with Katy Perry, and country couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also signing on for the special gig.

They will join previously announced artists Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Don Henley, and Kacey Musgraves, among many others, celebrating Dolly's legacy.

The 9 to 5 icon, who is being honoured for her creative accomplishments and longtime philanthropy, will also take the stage at the annual bash, which will be held in Los Angeles on 8 February (19), in the lead up to the Grammy Awards.

Dolly will become the first country star recognised by Recording Academy officials at the MusiCares charity, which provides support to musicians in times of need.

The veteran singer was announced as the recipient of the 2019 award in September (18).

"I am so excited and humbled to be honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year," Parton said in a statement. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."

It's not yet known which songs the performers will cover, but Miley has frequently shared her rendition of Dolly's classic Jolene during live shows, with her godmother even joining her onstage in 2016 to belt out the tune on U.S. TV talent show The Voice, when Cyrus served as a judge.

Parton will follow in the footsteps of 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year honourees Fleetwood Mac, to whom Miley also paid tribute at the industry event in New York City in January (18).