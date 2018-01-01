Ariana Grande falls behind in U.K. Christmas No. 1 fight

Ariana Grande has dropped off the pace in the battle to become the U.K.'s Christmas number one single.

Her smash hit, Thank U, Next, has been top of the British charts for six weeks but has fallen to number three in Monday's (17Dec18) midweek update from the Official Charts Company.

Leading the race for the prestigious accolade, which will be announced on Friday (21Dec18), is up-and-coming U.S. singer Ava Max, whose song Sweet but Psycho is currently on course for number one.

The battle is a tight one however, as she's just 978 sales ahead of this year's surprise contender, British YouTuber LadBaby. His sausage roll inspired reworking of Starship's 1985 hit We Built This City.

LadBaby, aka 31-year-old father-of-two Mark Hoyle, is trying to raise funds for food banks run by the Trussell Trust with his Christmas single - and has called on his fans to help him beat Ariana and Ava to the crown.

He tells OfficialCharts.com: "Let's pinch that number one spot from the global megastars, eat our own body weight in sausage rolls and most importantly raise even more money to support the amazing UK food banks charity Trussell Trust this Christmas!"

All is not lost for Ariana, however, as Thank U, Next is just 548 sales behind LadBaby's song, and she has another track rising up the chart, Imagine, which has entered the rundown at four. Mariah Carey's festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You completes the top five.

Whoever wins the race to bag Britain's Christmas number one will join legendary acts including The Beatles, Queen, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and the Spice Girls.