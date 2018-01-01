Miley Cyrus brags about Liam Hemsworth's qualities

Miley Cyrus has boasted that her partner Liam Hemsworth is the perfect man.

On Sunday night (16Dec18) an Instagram user named SourPsycho posted a meme which claimed it was impossible for a man to have all five top qualities.

"No man has all five: -good d**k game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no h*es -common sense" the meme read.

Miley got involved in the comments section, bragging that her The Last Song co-star was an exception to this rule.

"Mine does! Don't give up!" she wrote, prompting users to make comments such as "@mileycyrus this gave me hope" and "@mileycyrus marry him sis."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also boasted that her co-star and boyfriend Cole Sprouse fit the bill by commenting, "I found one!"

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer has been oversharing about her relationship with Liam a lot recently. In an interview with radio DJ Howard Stern earlier in December she revealed that they used FaceTime for cybersex when they were apart and that he "got a lot of action" to show she was "very grateful" after he saved her animals from the California wildfire that destroyed their Malibu home.

She also proved how loved-up she was with Liam by sharing a snap of them holding hands as they headed to her taping of Saturday Night Live in New York over the weekend. She wrote in the caption, "Hot date @liamhemsworth."

Back in November, the Australian actor gushed about the singer on her 26th birthday by writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life."

The couple have been in an on-off relationship since 2009. In 2013, they called off their engagement but got back together a few years later. When asked by Stern if she calls him her boyfriend or fiance, Miley said she refers to him as her "survival partner".