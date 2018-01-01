Cardi B gets hit on by a senior citizen during Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B set one elderly man's heart aflame as she took time out from her Carpool Karaoke ride to perform for a group of senior citizens.

Cardi, who is unable to drive, was driven around Los Angeles by The Late Late Show host James Corden as part of his show's popular segment on Monday's (17Dec18) episode.

James then challenged her to play for a much older audience - and took her to a Mindbodydance Class at Culver City Senior Center.

Despite the pensioners being half a century older than her usual fanbase, Cardi went down a storm, as she led the old folks as they danced to her Latin-infused hit I Like It.

The hip-hop star went down particularly well with one man named Gunter in particular. He danced with Cardi, who recently split from her husband, fellow rapper Offset, and cheekily asked if she was single.

"I'm very pleased to met you," the elderly gent said, before adding: "Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?"

A shocked Cardi paused and laughed before replying, "Uh, I, um, sure!"

Members of the dance class later said they would consider listening to her music on a regular basis.

Her romantic interlude comes as the 26-year-old furiously turned down Offset's attempt to reconcile when he turned up at her L.A. gig on Saturday (15Dec18) with cake and a floral display spelling out his plea, "Take Me Back Cardi."

Although she owns several luxury cars, the rapper cannot drive - and is unlikely to qualify soon if the evidence of her Carpool Karaoke stint is anything to go by. She received an impromptu driving lesson from James but it all went wrong as she backed the black Range Rover into his white SUV while attempting a parking manoeuvre.

During their trip, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed that she recently performed an awkward gig for kids at a Bar Mitzvah party, but admitted that the youngsters had a "good time" despite her explicit lyrics.