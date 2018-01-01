Cardi B defends publicist over Offset stage crash

Rapper Cardi B is defending her publicist for helping her estranged husband Offset crash her Rolling Loud Festival set over the weekend (15-16Dec18) to make a public apology.

The Migos rapper surprised the crowd, and his spouse, as he appeared onstage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (15Dec18).

Offset tried to present his wife with flowers and cake, with the floral display spelling out his plea, "Take Me Back Cardi." However, the Bodak Yellow star made her feelings about his public apology clear, and was seen furiously talking to her former love before he slunk off stage and his flowers were removed.

In a video from the show, Offset is seen being led onstage by Cardi's publicist Patientce Foster and now her fans are slamming the representative and calling on Cardi to fire her. However, the rapper is hitting back at the criticism towards Foster.

"That's my b**ch. That's my homie," she says in an Instagram Live video. "That's like my big sister, she's not like any other publicist. She's my friend."

"She has taken my husband and my sister as a client and she has helped us a lot," she adds. "Yeah, sometimes she does a little bit more, you wanna know why? Because we are a family and she cares about my family. I'm not gonna let y'all drag her. I don't give a f**... I will never let y'all disrespect people this close to me."

Cardi goes on to insist her publicist was only trying to help her family.

"She was just trying to help a man that was telling her, 'Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife'," she says. "I'm not gonna let y'all drag my b**ch for that."

Meanwhile, the co-founder of the festival insists he was unaware Offset was going to show up.

"We were told she was going to have a guest star during her set, that it was going to be Migos, but we didn't know anything about that stunt," Tariq Cherif tells the Los Angeles Times.