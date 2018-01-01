Noel Gallagher: 'Liam is making me richer by playing Oasis songs'

Noel Gallagher has taunted Liam Gallagher by flaunting the financial boost he's had from his estranged brother playing Oasis songs at gigs.

The Wall of Glass singer is now enjoying success as a solo star, and often mixes his former group's hits with his own tracks at concerts.

Despite their long-running feud, Noel, who is credited as the writer of the bulk of Oasis' songs, says he's not jealous of his brother's solo success - as he receives big royalty cheques whenever Liam plays songs he wrote.

The Britpop legend tells Mojo magazine: "He's got his thing now - which is effectively my thing - and when he's headlining Finsbury Park (in London) I'm sitting here watching (U.K. soccer TV show) Match of the Day getting a PRS (U.K. Performing Right Society) cheque for him playing my songs. But instead of making him happy, it's made him even worse, it's made him even angrier."

Later in the interview, The High Flying Birds musician, 51, pointed out that he will never agree to an Oasis reunion despite fans' pleas for them to perform together for the first time since their 2009 split, as he feels his younger brother has gone too far in provoking their feud.

"Not a cat in hell's chance (of a reunion)," he explains. "At the beginning I would have said to my management, there's a magic number. If it reaches that magic number I'll do it. Give me a shout. A couple of monster gigs. Even a tour of the big cities, a world tour, stadiums, burn a load of money, buy a yacht, buy a plane, and another house, then go back to what I'm doing. Easy. I wouldn't even have to travel with the ****."

Liam, 46, has often criticised his sister-in-law Sara MacDonald for blocking a reunion - and the Holy Mountain hitmaker says the attacks on his wife and other comments about his children were a step too far.

"That thing about my kids and my wife," Noel adds. "No way. If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I'd rather go busking. No way, I can't do it."