The Greatest Showman eyeing the UK’s Christmas Number 1 album

After reclaiming the top spot last Friday with its strongest combined sales week yet, The Greatest Showman is in pole position for this year’s Official Christmas Number 1 album.



The musical collection featuring Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams leads today’s Official Christmas Albums Chart Update, in line for a 23rd week at the top.



Close behind is Bruce Springsteen’s new live album, Springsteen on Broadway. The collection is currently 1,800 combined sales behind The Greatest Showman and is so far the bestselling physical album of the week.



Michael Buble’s former chart-topping album Love is also challenging for the festive albums top spot. The record is currently at Number 3 but could climb following his performance on the Strictly Come Dancing final over the weekend.



Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits set 50 Years – Don’t Stop is set for a new peak for the third week in a row, up four to Number 8, while A Star Is Born’s cast recording rockets seven positions to Number 9 following a special deluxe edition release.



Barbra Streisand’s latest album Walls is set for a hike of five places to Number 33 following a vinyl release, and finally, Kylie Minogue’s Golden is aiming for a 12th week inside the Top 40 after its Winter Collector’s Edition cassette was released (35).

