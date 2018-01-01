NEWS Travis Scott and Kanye West have moved on after feud, says Kylie Jenner Newsdesk Share with :







Travis Scott and Kanye West have moved on after their feud, the Sicko Mode star's partner Kylie Jenner has insisted.



The pair hit headlines last week (end16Dec18) when Kanye tweeted about the track, which features Drake and includes a line about preferring "checks over stripes" - a reference to preferring Nike over Adidas (Kanye's Yeezy brand is a collaboration with Adidas).



Accusing Travis of threatening him as part of his beef with Drake, Kanye added: "You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law."



He later deleted the tweets about Travis and backtracked over his remarks, and on Saturday told followers that he had met up with Travis. "Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love," he wrote on Saturday night, before later adding: "Drake and Trav both love Ye (Kanye) more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone."



However, just hours later, Travis sported Nike apparel in a post on his Instagram Stories, raising eyebrows and causing one fan to comment: "Travis Scott is my kinda petty."



Jumping to Travis' defence, reality star Kylie insisted: "he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy."



Travis has yet to address any issues with Kanye on his social media pages.

