Meek Mill: 'Nicki Minaj has blocked me on social media'

Rapper Meek Mill discovered his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj had blocked him on social media after he went on her page to check out her new man.

The Ima Boss hitmaker, who dated the Anaconda rapper from 2015 to 2017, asked his Twitter followers to send him questions as part of a Q&A session on Sunday night (16Dec18). And when asked for his opinion on Nicki's new boyfriend Kenneth Petty, who she recently debuted on social media, Meek revealed he had been blocked by his former love.

"I don’t feel nothing ... and I don’t know that man to judge him ... I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked," he wrote.

After Nicki shared a snap alongside her new beau earlier in December, it was revealed that he is a registered sex offender in New York due to a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, and had also served time following a first degree manslaughter charge relating to the fatal shooting of a man in 2006.

The rapper came to his defence, telling her followers Petty and the victim were both minors in 1994. She wrote, "He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go (off) Internet. Ya'll can’t run my life. Ya’ll can’t even run ya’ll own life."

TMZ reported that she had been in a relationship with Petty before, as they first dated when she was 16 years old.

As part of his #AskMeek Twitter session, Meek, who was released in prison in April after spending five months behind bars over a probation violation, was asked about the hardest thing about being incarcerated. He replied, "Not being able to go home (crying with laughter) of course... but really that cold metal toilet... I’m picky about my toilets ... and I was sad it was a toilet 3 feet away from my bed."

When asked when he could perform in London, he admitted he had trouble getting past U.K. authorities due to his record, and he also opened about his sex life, revealing that he was "getting freakier" now he was older.