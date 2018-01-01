Offset tells fans he was 'just trying' after public apology to Cardi B backfires

Offset has told fans he was "just trying" after his cringe-making attempt to reconcile with estranged wife Cardi B spectacularly backfired on Saturday (15Dec18).

The Migos rapper surprised the crowd, and his spouse, as he appeared onstage during her set at the Rolling Loud Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Offset tried to present his wife with flowers and cake, with the floral display spelling out his plea, "Take Me Back Cardi". However, the Bodak Yellow star made her feelings about his public apology clear, and was seen furiously talking to her former love before he slunk off stage and his flowers were removed.

Offset addressed the embarrassing situation for the first time in a message on Twitter on Sunday, writing: "All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying."

He hilariously concluded his tweet by writing: "Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh."

His stage crashing came just days after he posted a heartfelt video message to Cardi, in which he pleaded with the rapper - the mother of his baby daughter Kulture - to give him another chance.

"I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi," he began. "We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

Offset then addressed the reports of his alleged infidelity, after he was accused of cheating on his wife multiple times.

“I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologise. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband," he pleaded.

The couple began dating in February 2017, and secretly wed just a few months later in September, while Cardi was pregnant with the couple's first baby. She gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.

Cardi has yet to publicly address Offset's attempts to win her back. However, she did share a video on Instagram after the Rolling Loud incident, urging her fans to go easy on her husband.

"I'm not saying I'm going to get back together with him, but I just don't like that online bashing... that's a nasty feeling. I know how painful it is having millions of people bashing you every day," she explained