Nicki Minaj: 'Let's have a little empathy for Pete Davidson after suicide post'

Nicki Minaj has urged her fans to show more empathy for those suffering mental illnesses after comedian Pete Davidson worried followers with a worrying Instagram post.

Ariana Grande's ex-fiance has often spoken publicly about mental illness, and he offered his support to Kanye West on social media after the rapper discussed his bipolar disorder in a series of posts.

"No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful," the Life of Pablo hitmaker tweeted.

Pete praised the father-of-three for speaking candidly about his mental health struggles, but later shared a disturbing message on Instagram: "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," he wrote. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last."

"We can be so insensitive," Nicki tweeted in response to the reaction to the comedian's struggle with anxiety and depression. "God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them."

"Go & give this man some love. My God," Nicki pleaded with her followers, blasting those who have criticised Pete for his suicidal message. "Imagine someone threatening to take their own life... Y’all rlly (really) don’t care about human beings no more."

The Anaconda hitmaker also talked about late rapper Mac Miller during her fiery tirade on Twitter, and slammed those who attacked Miller while he was alive only to praise him after his tragic death in September (18).

"Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate," she raged.

Realising she was defending two of Ariana Grande's exes, Nicki then attempted to divert attacks from the Side to Side singer's fans: "Ariana is my sister, y’all can’t & wont come between us," she wrote.