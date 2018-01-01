Stevie Nicks urges Haim to split and follow her into the Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks has urged the Haim sisters to go solo and follow her lead as a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

The Fleetwood Mac singer will become the first woman to be inducted twice into the Ohio museum when she's honoured in March (19), and she feels the Haim trio could be next - if they split up.

"I was talking to the Haim girls. I was saying to them, 'OK, now I’ve opened the door for you. Now each one of you need to go do a solo album really fast and get your solos going, so in the next 20 years you’ll be able to do this too and maybe I’ve opened the doors to all the girls in my life that sing and write and play and are amazing'.

"My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there’s 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women. I think that’s really a little off balance. That’s what I’m hoping, that what's happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do."

"It took a long time for this to happen," she adds, "but maybe because of this, it won’t take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I’m friends with."

Stevie, who was previously inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, will join the Hall of Fame Class 2019 with Def Leppard, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Roxy Music, and the Zombies.

The ceremony will take place on 29 March (19) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.