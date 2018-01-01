Ariana Grande apologises to Kanye West after Twitter spat

Ariana Grande has apologised to Kanye West for "triggering" his mental health problems after she weighed in on his feud with Drake.

The Life of Pablo star recently reignited his war with the Canadian rapper, and launched into a tirade on Twitter with more than 125 posts aimed at Drake, who Kanye claimed had "threatened" his family.

While the 41-year-old hit the headlines, Ariana was gearing up to release Imagine at the time, while her pal Miley Cyrus and her collaborator Mark Ronson were about to drop their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

The Thank U, Next star jokingly asked the rappers to "behave" so they could take the spotlight.

"Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn (right now) but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)," she tweeted.

However, her tweet did not go down well with Kanye, who then fired off another lengthy tirade on Twitter, accusing Ariana of making light of his mental health problems.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” the father-of-three shared. “People will no longer take mental health for a joke.”

He then claimed Drake had "verbally attacked" Kid Cudi when he entered rehab for depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in 2016, and said the In My Feelings hitmaker "went after him" because he decided to release new music in June (18).

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” Kanye added.

While Ariana slammed the rapper for thinking she needed any help to promote her music, she apologised in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"i was making a comment ab (about) what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today,” she wrote. "Man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god."