Lauren Jauregui's political opinions turn her peers off

Singer Lauren Jauregui is often written off as too intense by her peers for her strong interest in politics.

The Fifth Harmony star has been an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial policies and is a vocal proponent of civil rights, but some of the people she crosses paths with wish she would shut up.

"Oh, yeah. That definitely happens a lot," the 22 year old tells Billboard of being told she is getting "too intense", "but I don't gravitate toward those people. If you're not aware and conscious, or don't care about being aware and conscious, that's not my personal cup of tea as far as someone to hang out with."

"I don't even like going to the club, and that's where those people usually hang out," Lauren adds. "I can't be friends with someone or engage with someone intimately that doesn't understand or doesn't care about everyone's right to life. That's just not in my capacity anymore. I've grown too far beyond that."

Lauren launched her career as a singer with the intention of influencing politics to change society.

"I had always since I was very little contemplated the world and the systems at play," she explains. "Artists have a huge role in shaping people's energies and thoughts - that's why I gravitated toward being one."

After shooting to stardom with the release of the girl band Fifth Harmony's smash hit 2015 album Reflections, Lauren is committed to using her platform to create real positive change in society from the bottom up.

Just weeks after the Parkland, Florida high school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people in February (18), the pop star met up with teen survivor Delaney Tarr to discuss gun control activism in a joint interview, and she wants to build more bridges like that in a bid to grab the attention of bigwig politicians who make policies that affect millions.

"We really need people who care about the people, and who are in politics for the sake of being a public servant, because that's essentially what the whole entire premise of a politician is - they serve the public and they get paid by our taxes," she says. "They (political conversations) are really important for community-building, and that's essentially how we can fight (negative) rhetoric best - by remembering to connect with our communities and neighbours and the people you see walking down the street.

"Those are the real, tangible humans. We're all living this reality together, and while we have people on TV screaming political agendas and propaganda, that doesn't detract from the reality of when we interact with each other."