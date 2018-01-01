Remy Ma welcomes baby girl

Remy Ma has given birth to a baby girl.

The rapper, 38, and her husband Papoose, shared the news on Instagram on Friday (14Dec18).

It’s a girl!” Remy wrote in a post with a pink background. "The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap."

The exciting announcement came just a few moments after her rapper boyfriend Papoose, 40, revealed on his Instagram Story that Remy was having a “tough labour”.

“Tough labor (sic)... but my wife, is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way," he wrote.

This is the first daughter for Remy, real name Reminisce Smith, as she has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship. Husband Papoose has three children from previous relationships, according to Page Six.

Remy previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at the start of 2017.

The couple revealed their big pregnancy news on Instagram back in July (18) as they shared video and photographs of their vow renewal, which they used to surprise their guests with a baby announcement.

Addressing their wedding guests, Remy said: “Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y’all out here when we told you guys... ” she trailed off as she handed the microphone to her husband.

“We having a baby!” Papoose exclaimed.

The rappers originally wed in 2008 while the All the Way Up hitmaker was serving six years behind bars for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion.