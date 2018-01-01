Meghan Trainor talks gender inequality in music industry

Meghan Trainor rarely gets the opportunity to work with women in the music studio.

The All About That Bass singer first made waves in the pop industry when she released her debut album Title in 2015 and has since gone on to have hits with Dear Future Husband and Just Got Paid.

Meghan is now gearing up to unveil her third major album, Treat Myself, and she has opened up about the process, revealing it was one of the only times she has worked with a female team.

"I would love to see more songwriters," she told Euphoria magazine. "I'm so used to - and I hate that I can say I'm used to - like, when they set me up with a producer: it's a man, it's always a man. I recently wrote with a woman and she was a producer, and I just hugged her and I was like, 'You're the first female producer I've ever gotten to work with and I need more of you.' Like, this is so sad."

Meghan would like to see more women involved in other aspects of the entertainment industry too, especially in regards to company executives.

The blonde star went on to share that she looks up to her fellow artists, including Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, for inspiration.

"There are some days in this position when you're like, 'Is this all worth it? Should I like, go take care of myself for a minute and all the hard work I've done - just throw it all away?' And they just keep pushing, and that really keeps me pushing, and I hear them in interviews say they surround themselves with good people and that's what I try to do," the 24-year-old noted.

Treat Myself, featuring the singles No Excuses, Let You Be Right and Can't Dance, is set to be released on 25 January (19).