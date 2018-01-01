Blake Shelton: 'Gwen Stefani is the best a human can be'

Country singer Blake Shelton is convinced his unlikely romance with Gwen Stefani was "meant to be" because she has shown him how to be a better person.

The Boys 'Round Here star began dating Gwen in the summer of 2015 after bonding on the set of U.S. talent show The Voice, on which they were both judges, over their failed marriages to Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively.

The couple has become inseparable ever since, and although the musicians are always having fun together, Blake insists their relationship goes so much deeper, as she inspires him to do better in every aspect of his life just leading by example.

"Gwen and I aren't just dating, this is something that I feel like is meant to be," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I've learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever - anybody," Blake explained. "She's everything that you can hope a human being can be, that's what Gwen is."

His comments come days after Gwen confessed she hopes she has found 'The One' in Blake.

Asked if he is her "forever", she smiled on the Today show, "I hope so, yeah."

However, Gwen insisted she and Blake don't feel any need to take their relationship to the next level, despite continued false reports of a secret engagement.

"There is zero pressure (to get married)," she said. "I think everybody, when there's trauma the way that we had trauma back in the day (with their respective divorces), going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody who's like, your best friend, you know that you can depend on and trust, and just go through life, I think we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."

Gwen's divorce from Gavin, the father of her three sons, was made official in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, while Blake and fellow country artist Miranda spent four years as husband and wife before they finalised their split in July, 2015.