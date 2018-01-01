Chance the Rapper apologises for skipping Carey Mulligan's holiday charity event

Chance the Rapper has apologised to fans online after pulling out of plans to perform at a charity event curated by actress Carey Mulligan and her singer husband Marcus Mumford.

Mulligan and Mumford teamed up to stage their annual Winter Wassail holiday bash in New York City on Thursday (13Nov18), when Chance was due to be part of the night's entertainment, alongside Marcus' band Mumford & Sons, jazz star Gregory Porter, and other special guests.

However, the Work Out hitmaker took to Instagram earlier in the day to express his apologies to ticketholders as he would no longer be attending the fundraiser benefitting the Children in Conflict non-profit, for which Mulligan and Mumford are global ambassadors.

The announcement was made almost a week after he declared he was taking a "sabbatical" from the limelight to study the Bible while on vacation with his fiancee Kirsten Corley and three-year-old daughter Kensli.

Breaking the news of his concert absence on Instagram, Chance wrote, "Hey I'm still on sabbatical and sadly won't be able to make it tonight, but PLEASE if you can, come through or atleast (sic) check out this awesome organization, Children In Conflict. They work with children in warzones, provide education and relief to kids and reconnect them with their parents."

He then gave a shout out to British folk rocker Marcus "for connecting me with this initiative".

"I hope to still work with them in the future," he added.

Concluding the note, Chance explained his time out was much needed to focus on his mental and spiritual health so he could return stronger than ever.

"Again my apologies that I wont be working this event tonight, but I am definitely working in myself to be the best me for the rest of my life (sic)," he added. "Visit http://Childreninconflict.org to find out how to help".