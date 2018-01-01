Jennifer Lopez launching skincare line

Jennifer Lopez is set to share the secret to her youthful glow by launching a skincare line.

The 49-year-old superstar has been working on the new project for "a long time" and explains she was inspired to create her own brand after repeatedly being asked about her beauty regimen over the years.

"I will be coming out with a skincare line," she said at a recent promotional event on New York for her new movie Second Act. "I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put (just) anything out.

"I get (the) question (about my skincare regimen) a lot, especially as I get older," she added. "I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

Jennifer also insisted that if she's attaching her name to a product, fans are guaranteed it will be of high quality.

"It's going to be something that works," she promised. "That's what you can count on when my name is on something."

Lopez, who already boasts a successful beauty venture with her numerous perfumes, did not divulge any specific details about the line, but it is expected to be released next year (19).

Meanwhile, Lopez attributes her youthful look and fit physique to a healthy lifestyle, which includes getting plenty of sleep and drinking a lot of water. She also prefers to avoid sticking to a stringent diet or exercise programme, and instead is all about keeping a good balance for her own sake.

"I'm just trying to take care for myself," she tells People magazine. "I think I'm hanging on!"