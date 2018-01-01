NEWS Ariana Grande extends lead one week ahead of Christmas Number 1 reveal Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande’s smash hit thank u, next stretches its lead at the top spot to a sixth week as the battle for this year’s coveted Christmas Number 1 kicks off.



Though Grande’s closest contender Ava Max remains at Number 2 with Sweet But Psycho, she has managed to reduce the gap between the top two singles to less than 9,000 combined sales.



Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus have surged up the Top 10 and claim the most downloaded track of the week, leaping six spots to Number 4 with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart. Mariah Carey edges up a place with All I Want For Christmas Is You at 5.



Wham’s Last Christmas leaps to Number 7 - up seven from last week, while Post Malone rebounds back into the Top 10 with Sunflower ft. Swae Lee from Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse at Number 9. The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl’s yuletide classic Fairytale of New York flies eight places to Number 10.



Further down the chart, Band Aid’s Do They Know Its Christmas zooms 11 placings to 15, Michael Bublé’s rendition of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas rockets 14 spots to 16, and Ellie Goulding and Diplo are up four with Close To Me ft. Swae Lee at 17.



Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone shimmies 15 positions to 21, Elton John steps into the Top 40 with Step Into Christmas at 22, George Ezra lifts eight slots to 25 with Hold My Girl, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee climbs 13 rungs to 26, and Leona Lewis’ festive single One More Sleep jumps 14 ranks to 28.



More Christmas songs feature in this week’s Top 40: Ariana Grande’s second entry on the chart comes in the form of Santa Tell Me at 30, up five places, Wizzard get a Top 40 return with I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday whizzing up 12 to 33, as does Chris Rea, who rides back to the top flight with Driving Home For Christmas at Number 36.



Finally, XXXTentacion is this week’s highest new entry at Number 37 with Whoa (Mind In Awe) from his posthumous album, Skins.