NEWS The Greatest Showman reclaims the top spot with biggest sales week yet Newsdesk







The Greatest Showman returns the top of the Official Albums Chart this week with a significant boost in sales as we enter the Christmas period.



The collection notches up a 22nd week at Number 1 with 57,000 sales across physical, download and streaming - its highest sales week since its release last December. Its previous best one-week performance was in February, where it shifted 51,000 to claim its sixth week at the top.



The Greatest Showman has been a runaway success in 2018 - the cast recording hasn't left the Top 5 all year.



Another popular album this year, George Ezra's former Number 1 Staying At Tamara's, rebounds two places to Number 2, and Roy Orbison's orchestral album Unchained Melodies hops two spots to a new high at Number 4.



New entries and high climbers



The Carpenters' reworked greatest hits with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is new at 8, Little Mix's LM5 moves up a place to return to the Top 10 at 10, and Coldplay's A Head Full Of Dreams - Live In Buenos Aires enters at 15.



Andre Rieu celebrates his 15th Top 40 album with Romantic Moments II ft. His Johann Strauss Orchestra at 22, Paloma Faith's deluxe edition of The Architect leaps 12 places to 23, and Kidz Bop 2019 - the latest collection of covers from the Kidz Bop Kids collective - is new at 28.



Finally, XXXTentacion's posthumous album Skins lands at 29, and Van Morrison clinches his 40th Top 40 album with The Prophet Speaks at 40.