Official Christmas Number 1 race is on

The Official Christmas Number 1 will be revealed one week today (Dec 21), and there are lots of singles fighting it out to claim this year’s festive top spot.



As well as current chart leader thank u, next by Ariana Grande (who has also released a brand new track today called imagine), Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho and Mark Ronson’s Nothing Breaks Like A Heart ft. Miley Cyrus could also find themselves claiming the festive crown.



Big charity singles this year come from:



· Flakefleet Primary School, who have released original song Light Up in aid of Alzheimers Society.

· YouTube star/‘Dad blogger’ Lad Baby, who has recorded We Built This City in support of foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

· A group of fire service personnel called The Fire Tones have recorded a cover of Do They Know It’s Christmas? for the Fire Fighters Charity and the Band Aid Charity Trust.



2018’s Official Christmas Number 1 will be revealed on December 21 at 5.45pm. Listen to the full Official Christmas Chart Top 40 on BBC Radio 1 with Scott Mills from 4pm.

