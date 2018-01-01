Miley Cyrus: 'My mother is a big stoner'

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus "smokes more pot than anyone" the singer knows.

The Climb hitmaker, who has always been open about her fondness for smoking marijuana, quit using the drug last year (17), but she recently revealed that her mum Tish had got her back into it.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (13Dec18), she shared that her mum was now big into it.

"My mum is doing really well. My mum's a big stoner," she said. "I remember when I started smoking weed, she thought I was growing little horns and just becoming the devil and now she smokes more pot than anyone that I know.

"I'll call her on the phone and she'll say, 'I gotta go, I got something real important I gotta get to' and I'm like, 'I know there's a doobie (joint) on your lap, just show me' and she's like, 'OK, I'm gotta go smoke this with your dad.'"

The 26-year-old added that Tish and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus smoke together and play with hummingbirds, which the country singer has overfed.

"Actually, it's very sweet. They smoke together and they play with these hummingbirds," she continued. "Hummingbirds are very small so they're supposed to be very fast. They're all really slow now because my dad overfeeds them... They've named them all and that's like their little magic time, is smoking weed and naming hummingbirds. That's why I'm so weird, if you guys want to know."

When she returned to the music scene with her 2017 album Younger Now, Miley said she had stopped smoking weed because she wanted to be more productive and clear.

However, she told Britain's The Sun newspaper earlier in December, "We toke a little. Every now and then, you know. My mom got me back on it... (but) I don't smoke when I work."