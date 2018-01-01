Jennifer Lopez has had sexual trysts in her trailer

Jennifer Lopez has livened up her time on movie sets by having sex in her trailer.

The 49-year-old star made the embarrassing confession on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night (13Dec18) during a game of Never Have I Ever.

Jen was asked to sip her cocktail if she had done any of the things Andy mentioned and sucked on her straw when he queried whether anyone had ever had sex in their trailer.

Explaining her naughtiness on set to fellow guest Leah Remini, she said: "I've done 40 something like 40 movies. I live in a trailer."

The singer and actress may end up having to spend even more time on movie sets as she wants to add another string to her bow by becoming a director. She recently took the reins on the video for her new track Limitless, which features in her new rom-com Second Act, and has told Variety magazine she "absolutely" has her eye on directing films and TV shows in the future.

According to Vogue magazine, the star gave a talk in New York ahead of Second Act's premiere and spoke of how she wanted to create movies featuring "real" women.

"It is important for me that a lot of women who work on the set and the cast look like real life," she explained. "When we produce films, that is what we make sure is reflected. Sometimes movies are more Hollywood and glossy but it still has to look like real life. It can't be some bulls**t."

Talking about her biggest inspiration as an actress she said it was the 1961 movie West Side Story - because it featured Puerto Ricans living in New York - as she is of Puerto Rican heritage and grew up in the city.