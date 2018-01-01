Paul McCartney's London home raided by thieves

Paul McCartney's London home was raided by thieves days before his recent homecoming gig in Liverpool, England.

Police officers were called to the Beatles rocker's property in leafy St John's Wood last Friday evening (07Dec18) after a report of a break-in, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson tells WENN. It is not clear if Paul or his wife Nancy Shevell were at home at the time of the incident.

"Officers attended and identified signs of forced entry to the premises," the Met official explains. "No arrest has been made. Enquiries continue."

Detailing the incident, a neighbour told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper: "There were blue flashing lights and police everywhere - four or five cars. All the lights were on in the house. The police were all over it."

The Love Me Do hitmaker returned to his native U.K. this week for the home leg of his Freshen Up tour to perform at Liverpool's Echo Arena on Wednesday. He plays the last of three U.K. dates at London's O2 Arena on Sunday. He made no mention of the incident on stage at his hometown gig.

The 76-year-old has previously expressed concern over his security at the St John's Wood pad - and reportedly had his home removed from Google Street View in 2009.

It is not the first time a member of the iconic Liverpool band has been the victim of a burglary; the late George Harrison was stabbed several times by a knife-wielding intruder during a break-in at his Oxfordshire, England mansion in 1999. George passed away in 2001 after a battle with cancer.

Paul's security scare came almost exactly 38 years to the day since his bandmate John Lennon was murdered outside his home in New York's The Dakota apartment building. John passed away on 8 December 1980 after he was shot four times in the chest by Mark Chapman.