Ariana Grande asks Kanye West and Drake to 'behave' while she releases new single

Ariana Grande asked Kanye West and Drake to take time out from their feud while she dropped her latest single Imagine on Thursday night (13Dec18).

The Stronger rapper hit headlines on Thursday night when he fired off a series of tweets blasting Drake after the Canadian star asked to clear a sample.

Ariana was gearing up to release Imagine at the time, while her pal Miley Cyrus and her collaborator Mark Ronson were about to drop their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War Is Over) with the help of their son Sean Ono Lennon, and the Thank U, Next star asked the rappers to "behave" so they could take the spotlight.

"Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn (right now) but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)," she tweeted.

Miley retweeted the message and added, "Didn't they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!" Ariana replied: "Period."

The Wrecking Ball singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to announce the special cover and revealed they would be performing it on Saturday Night Live on Saturday as well as her new collaboration with Mark, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

In Imagine, Ariana asks a romantic partner to imagine how good their relationship could be.

"Imagine a world like that/ Imagine a world like that/ We could light up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest/Love how my face fits so good in your neck/ Why can't you imagine a world like that?/Imagine a world," she sings.

Earlier in the week, Ariana, who recently broke up with fiance Pete Davidson after the shock death of her ex Mac Miller, told her fans that the "terrifyingly" personal song was from her upcoming album which will "mourn failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life".