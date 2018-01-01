Robin Thicke wants to rebuild Malibu home to regain memories

Singer Robin Thicke is determined to return to the scorched plot of land where his Malibu, California home once stood and rebuild the property destroyed by wildfire.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker and his model girlfriend, April Love Geary, were among the local residents who were forced to flee their houses as the devastating Woolsey blaze spread last month (Nov18), and when the star returned to survey the damage days later, he revealed there was absolutely "nothing left".

Now Robin and April, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, are hoping to salvage their memories by building a similar estate in its place so they can set up home again with nine-month-old daughter Mia, and Julian, the musician's eight-year-old son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

"We've been here for the last four years, and we've built so many memories with the birth of our new daughter and the maturing of my son," Robin told Apple Music's Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe.

"We just moved into a rental where we'll be staying while we rebuild. But the plan is, is to rebuild and try to gain some of those memories back by going back to the place we love."

The tough loss of their family home has made Robin more appreciative of the blessings he still has in his life.

"After you go through those tough times, you want to celebrate what you do have," he said. "Like, after we lost our home in the fire, the first thing I do every morning is (give) gratitude for what I do have, what I still have. We lost our home, but I have love, I have children, I have family, I have friends. I get to make music for a living, which is what I love to do."

Robin is currently juggling the house reconstruction plans with working on his next album, the follow-up to his 2014 heartbreak project Paula, which he dedicated to his then-estranged wife. He started the new project afresh after scrapping all the material he had collected prior to the death of his father, actor/singer Alan Thicke.

"My father passed away a couple of years ago and (at the time) I thought I had an album and these songs that I wanted to put out. Then when that happened, it was something I wasn't expecting so it just rattled my soul," Robin explained. "So, I took some time to rethink the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them."

Thursday (13Dec18) marked the second anniversary of Alan's passing. He was 69.