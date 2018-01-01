Tommy Lee reunites with son

Rocker Tommy Lee and his son Brandon have repaired their relationship following a very public bust-up earlier this year (18).

The father and son had a massive falling out after getting into a physical fight with each other in March (18) and in June, Tommy reignited the feud by sharing an Instagram post on Father's Day (17Jun18), admitting that being a dad "ain't easy".

"Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things," he wrote, referencing his boys with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. "If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids..."

Brandon responded by uploading a video of Tommy apparently unconscious during the altercation.

However, it seems the pair have put their differences aside for the holidays at least, and are now on speaking terms again. On Thursday (13Dec18), the rocker posted a picture of himself and Brandon hugging on Instagram.

"I love you son @brandonThomasLee," he wrote.

Brandon also shared a short video of himself in the studio with his father on social media.

At the time of Tommy's fight with Brandon, it was reported that they'd fallen out over comments the rock star made about his ex, Brandon's mum, after she opened up about their allegedly violent marriage on Piers Morgan's Life Stories TV show in the U.K.

In the wake of the punch-up, Pamela issued a statement addressing her 56-year-old ex's behaviour, alleging he suffers from "the disease of alcoholism", a claim he denies.