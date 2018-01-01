Lenny Kravitz wore same outfit for 30 days in a row

Lenny Kravitz has confessed that he recently wore the same outfit for 30 days in a row.

The Grammy Award-winning rocker made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night (12Dec18) to promote his new album Raise Vibration, which he recorded in a small town in The Bahamas.

During the chat, Lenny explained that he enjoyed writing the songs while surrounded by nature, and can sometimes go for an entire month without a wardrobe change.

"I will be quite honest with you, I get into this thing because when you're on tour and when you're doing all this stuff you change clothes every night, you can't wear the same suit you wore last night," he said. "So, I get there and I'm like, 'Screw it, I'm not changing clothes. I don't want to change clothes.' I wore the same jeans and jean shirt for 30 days. When it gets to the point where I can't stand myself, I get out a hose and get my bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap... and I wash 'em, wring them out, throw them on a rock, let 'em dry for an hour, put them back on, wear them for another 30 days."

Lenny went on to explain that he is easy to spot on the island due to his unconventional outfits. However, the locals are so "mellow" that they couldn't care less about what he wears or what he does.

"They know that I do this thing over in this world over here but they don't care, they're not impressed. And they think it's funny when fans come looking for me because they'll say, 'We're looking for Lenny Kravitz, where can we find him?' (They'll say), 'Lenny, you're looking for Lenny? The guy that doesn't bathe and wears the same clothes for a month and has no shoes?'" the 54-year-old laughed.

Additionally, Lenny joked that his neighbours rarely care when he invites celebrity pals over, even if they are one of The Rolling Stones.

"I took Mick Jagger to my town once and I took him to a friend's house and we sat down and the guy offered us something to drink and he looks at Mick and goes, 'So what do you do?'" he smiled.