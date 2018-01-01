Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks lead 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks are among the music legends who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year (19).

The Together Again hitmaker, 52, will join her brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael, and Tito who were inducted in 1997 as The Jackson 5. Stevie is already a member with her band Fleetwood Mac, but will now be an inductee in her own right.

After hearing the news, Janet told Rolling Stone magazine: "Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers."

Michael was also inducted as a solo artist in 2001.

The Rumours singer, 70, said she was delighted to be recognised for her solo work as well as for fronting Fleetwood Mac.

"I have a lot to say about this," she explained in a statement, "but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling."

Stevie is now the only woman to enter the Hall of Fame on two occasions.

The other acts joining them at the induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in March are British bands Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first album or single. Kraftwerk, Todd Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus & Chaka Khan, and LL Cool J were all nominated for 2019 but were not picked by music icons and experts.

Def Leppard rocker Joe Elliott, whose group topped a fan vote ahead of the selection, said: "How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and The Who and Queen...It's a nice badge of honour."

New Hall of Fame members are asked to perform at their induction ceremony.