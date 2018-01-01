NEWS Taylor Swift secretly used facial recognition tech to scan concertgoers Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift has reportedly used hidden facial recognition technology at one of her shows earlier this year in a bid to identify known stalkers.



The Bad Blood hitmaker has been beset by stalker problems and earlier this year (18) a man was arrested with a knife and ammunition outside her Los Angeles home.



According to Rolling Stone, at Taylor's concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in May (18) fans passed a kiosk showing rehearsal clips of the star - where a hidden camera secretly scanned their faces to cross-reference them with a database of hundreds of her known stalkers kept at a Nashville, Tennessee based "command post".



Mike Downing, chief security officer of Oak View Group, an advisory board for major concert venues, tells the magazine: "Everybody who went by would stop and stare at it, and the software would start working."



He claims to have attended the gig to witness a demonstration of the new anti-stalker software. Bosses at Ticketmaster are also considering using facial recognition technology at concerts, but say they will be "careful" about its implementation due to privacy concerns.



Taylor's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.



Last week (end09Dec18), a man who broke into Swift's New York townhouse and slept was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal contempt.



Obsessed fans are a constant menace to the 29-year-old singer as in addition to unwanted home visits, a man was arrested at one of her shows in Austin, Texas in 2016 after bombarding her family with vile emails.



Other stars who have had to be wary of stalkers include British popstar Lily Allen, who has spoken out about the trauma she suffered at the hands of her tormentor, Kendall Jenner, and Katy Perry.

