Sean Lennon to join Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson on SNL

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson have invited Sean Lennon to join them on U.S. TV for a performance of his dad's holiday peace anthem Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker and superproducer Ronson will appear as the musical guest on comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend (15Dec18) to promote their new collaboration Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, but it's their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas classic which will be extra special, as the musicians' son will be singing with Miley onstage.

Cyrus confirmed the news during an interview on shockjock Howard Stern's Sirius XM show on Wednesday (12Dec18), promising fans they are in for a treat.

"It's just so magic every time we sing it... goosebumps all over the place," she gushed of the special duet.

Miley was particularly eager to add the track to their setlist on SNL, which will be guest hosted by Matt Damon, because the plea for peace is particularly timely as social and political tensions worldwide continue to rise.

"This song... the way that it is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of, 'What have we done?' Are we doing enough, are we actually active? All we do is complain and we don't actually get out there and do enough in our communities," she said. "I think it's so timely for right now, and for him (Sean) and I just to kind of be this... next generation to encourage people to fight for the change we want to see (makes it a perfect choice)."

Prior to the TV performance, Miley and Sean will be teaming up to lay down vocals for an official studio version of the track, which was originally released in 1971, with backing vocals from the Harlem Community Choir.

The tune has previously also been covered by the likes of singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan, Neil Diamond, Diana Ross, Carly Simon, Jessica Simpson, and Train.