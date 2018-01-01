Miley Cyrus reached out to Ariana Grande after broken engagement

Miley Cyrus tried to cheer up her pal Ariana Grande following her split from fiance Pete Davidson by jokingly flirting with her via text message.

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker called off her engagement to Trainwreck comedian Pete in October (18), just five months after the couple started dating and announced plans to wed, and one of the first people to reach out to Ariana was Miley, who attempted to lighten the mood with an emoji.

During an interview with U.S. shockjock Howard Stern, Miley revealed she sent the 25 year old an image of a cat with heart eyes, hoping the "pussy heart" would make her smile.

"I thought it was slightly even making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit," she explained.

Ariana replied with a cloud emoji, but the meaning of her response left Cyrus a little perplexed.

"I have no idea (what she meant by that)...," Miley admitted. "I think she was saying like, 'I'm OK and I'm here... thank you for thinking of me.'"

Miley shared the story after she was asked if she had spoken to Ariana's ex while preparing for her weekend (15Dec18) performance on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live, on which Pete is a regular.

Without directly answering the question, she insisted she would never utter a bad word about Ariana because the singer has shown her nothing but support whenever she's needed.

"(Ariana is) one of my favourite artists right now because the thing I really like about her... (is) anything I've ever asked her to be involved in, whether it's Happy Hippie (her charity foundation), or working with young homeless kids, she's always there," Miley said. "So I can never say a bad thing about her because she's always great."

The two artists previously teamed up to record a cover of Crowded House tune Don't Dream It's Over in 2015, while Miley was among the performers recruited for the line-up of Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert in England in 2017.