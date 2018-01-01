Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put 'zero pressure' on themselves to wed

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton refuse to bow to the media pressure of an engagement because their past relationship "trauma" encourages them to just "be in the moment".

The Sweet Escape hitmaker embarked on a romance with the country singer in the summer of 2015, shortly after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale crumbled amid allegations of his infidelity, and Blake's secret divorce from Miranda Lambert was finalised.

They have since become inseparable, and their tight bond has repeatedly sparked speculation that they will soon walk down the aisle.

Both Gwen and Blake have continued to dismiss the engagement claims in public, but at home, the No Doubt rocker insists they don't feel any need to take their relationship to the next level.

"There is zero pressure (to get married)," she told U.S. breakfast show Today. "I think everybody, when there's trauma the way that we had trauma back in the day (with their respective divorces), going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody who's like, your best friend, you know that you can depend on and trust, and just go through life, I think we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."

However, that doesn't mean Gwen doesn't think about her future with Blake.

Asked if he is her "forever", she smiled, "I hope so, yeah."

For now, Gwen is simply happy to experience love again and to make new memories with her man and her three kids from her relationship with Rossdale.

"I never thought I would get this moment (again), and so it's just really special," she shared.

Gwen and Gavin's divorce was made official in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, while Blake and fellow country artist Miranda spent four years as husband and wife before they parted ways.