Jennifer Lopez 'really bonded' with daughter on set of new music video

Jennifer Lopez had a wonderful experience shooting her latest music video with her daughter.

The superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (11Dec18) to promote her new romantic comedy Second Act.

Jennifer has recorded a song named Limitless for the soundtrack too, and during the chat, confirmed that she was making her directorial debut on the accompanying video and that her 10-year-old daughter Emme appears in the clip.

"We're finishing the video now and my daughter Emme is in it," she smiled. "She was like, 'Mom, I can do it.' And I'm like, 'Oh God!' I said no for a long time and then I said yes. I said, 'Baby are you sure? You can't halfway through say you're tired, we have to do it.' When I tell you, she was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot I was directing my first video, it was all about her... It was great to share it with her, we really bonded."

Jennifer went on to explain that the video has a really empowering and "beautiful" message, and she is planning to release the footage around the same time as the film hits U.S. cinemas on 21 December.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star spoke about the movie, in which she plays Maya, a mother who gets a second chance at a corporate career. She described the film, which also features Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, and Vanessa Hudgens, as a combination of Hollywood classics like Working Girl and It's a Wonderful Life, and promised plenty of humour.

"The truth is, I am a Bronx girl. I know what that is, I lived there until I was 20-something years old before I went out to be a Fly Girl in Hollywood many, many moons ago," the 49-year-old shared. "So, that essence is with me. I think that's why me, and Leah ('cause she's from Brooklyn), we know what that life is, we still have family that lives there, we know this story and we know that struggle and so it feels real."