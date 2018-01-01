Liam Payne to perform virtual reality concert

Liam Payne's fans around the world will be able to watch his London concert live via virtual reality headsets on 19 December (18).

The Strip That Down hitmaker has teamed up with London-based startup MelodyVR to headline the company's first-ever "live in VR" event. A selected number of fans who enter a ballot will be able to attend the gig in a secret London location, while the rest of them can watch it live via the MelodyVR app.

"I can't wait for this show," said the One Direction star in a statement. "For those who are going to be there on the night, it's going to be amazing... but the fact there will be people from right across the globe watching the live stream via MelodyVR makes it extra special."

Fans with Oculus Go or Samsung GearVR headsets can watch the concert as it happens on the MelodyVR app and choose between multiple points of view.

The company has previously worked with artists such as Liam's bandmate Niall Horan to deliver a catalogue of concert experiences, but this will mark their first live event.

"We truly believe virtual reality has the power to connect artists with fans like never before," added MelodyVR chief executive Anthony Matchett.

On Wednesday (12Dec18), Liam urged fans to enter the ballot for a chance to win free tickets to see him onstage in person.

"The ballot closes tomorrow at 12pm UK time for my @melodyvirtual LIVE performance, happening in a secret London location... Good luck," he tweeted alongside the link.

The ballot, which is only open to U.K. residents aged over 16 years old, closes on Thursday.