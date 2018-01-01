Meghan Trainor getting excited for her Christmas wedding

Meghan Trainor is getting excited for her "big" wedding to Daryl Sabara, which she teased is "pretty close" to Christmas Day.

The 24-year-old singer is gearing up to walk down the aisle with the Spy Kids actor, and spoke about the upcoming nuptials during an interview with Access Hollywood.

While choosing not to reveal the actual date of the big day, Meghan admitted it's some time over the festive period. And she added that the ceremony is turning out much larger than she originally intended.

"It was supposed to be small, but they’re building a big tent in my backyard over my pool so now it feels like a legit building and a big wedding,” she laughed.

However, she said there's one major detail of her wedding that she has yet to finalise.

"I don’t even have my dress yet!” she exclaimed.

In another interview with Billboard, Meghan explained that she had left the majority of the wedding planning to her friend and manager Tommy Bruce.

"They’ve done a great job," she smiled. “I just go to things where they’re like, ‘Here’s what it will look like but a mini version’, and I go, ‘Approved, love it’."

Dropping some hints about the theme for the occasion, Meghan added: "I do have white flowers everywhere and some royal blue roses - I really like those. Daryl gets me those sometimes in the hotel room if he’s not there - that’s our thing."

The All About That Bass singer previously revealed that she was going to send invites to her wedding via text message because "nobody checks their mail".

"My problem is I'm not sending out invites 'cause ugh," she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October. "Like, no. I'm texting people. I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, 'Yo, you wanna see me get married?' And then I invite them, and I'm like, 'Oh no, why did I invite these people?' You know?

"I'm tired. I don't want to pick out a card. What if they don't get it in the mail? Who checks their mail? They always check their texts."