Nicki Minaj threatens to sue TV host over 'sex offender' comments

Nicki Minaj has threatened to sue TV host Jesse Palmer after he claimed her defences of her new beau were part of a pattern of sticking up for sex offenders

Nicki, 36, shocked fans over the weekend (08-09Dec18) after revealing she is dating high school sweetheart Kenny Petty - who is a registered sex offender in New York after a 1995 conviction for attempted rape. He also served time following a first degree manslaughter charge relating to the shooting to death of a man in 2006.

Speaking during a segment on the controversy, Daily Mail TV anchor Palmer said it was "not the first time" she has defended a "sex offender" as she had supported her brother Jelani Maraj when he was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The Anaconda rapper took exception to his comments, writing on Instagram: "You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmer You just lied on me on nat'l (national) TV & now you're being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation."

She followed this up by tweeting, "You going to jail (five crying laughing emojis) @JessePalmerTV," and "The barbz (her fans) are getting more tuition & student loan money after I sue this h*e."

Although Nicki posted bail for Jelani following his initial 2015 arrest, she has not publicly commented on the case since his conviction. Their mother, Carol Maraj, is attempting to overturn the verdict, citing juror misconduct.

Nicki has defended her relationship with her new love Kenny in a terse comment to fans - claiming that the attempted rape conviction was not all it seemed as both he and the victim were minors and in a relationship.

"He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship," she responded on Instagram. "But go (off) Internet. Ya'll can't run my life. Ya'll can't even run ya'll own life. Thank you boo."