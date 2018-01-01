NEWS Bebe Rexha: 'There are women who have inspired me and inspired me to be in the pop world' Newsdesk Share with :







Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha covers the latest issue of Euphoria Magazine. In the accompanying interview Bebe discusses her journey in the music industry from songwriter to Grammy nominated artist, her battle to retain creative control and the record breaking success of "Meant To Be” ft Florida Georgia Line.



On her journey from songwriter to artist:

“I remember when I first moved to Los Angeles and everybody was like ‘you should just go home this isn’t going to work for you.’ I got signed to a record deal and a songwriter deal, then I had ’The Monster’ (come out) and they were like ’No. You have a record deal and a songwriting deal but you should stick to songwriting because you’ll never be an artist.”



On retaining creative control:

“If I were ever put in a situation where I felt like I didn’t have creative control, then I just left no matter how big the person was. If I’m in a situation where there’s no collaboration effort snd someone tells me what to do, I’m out. I’ve been in really weird situations where I’ve looked like an idiot having walked away from a really big producer because I wouldn’t have them tell me who I need to be.”



On females in the music industry:

“When I was growing up, all my favourite pop girls were so fit and had abs and shit and I will never be that. I will never be a size 2, I will never be size 4. I will be a size 8 and I’m proud of it. I respect P!nk because she said what she needed to say and say fuck you to all the record label people at the time and that’s something you do not do. There are women who have inspired me and inspired me to be in the pop world and that’s the reason I’m here today.”



On record breaking track ‘Meant To Be’ ft Florida Georgia Line:

“I think ‘Meant To Be’ is one of those very special situations - not to be corny about it - but it was written in the stars. It’s just do different (and) unexpected and I think the best things in life are unexpected. I didn’t see ‘Meant To Be’ having the success it did. I knew it was a special song, but I didn’t think it would be that big.”



2018 has been an incredible year for Bebe Rexha! She released her highly anticipated debut album ‘Expectations’ which surpassed 500,000 US sales on day one to capture gold album status and has been hugely successful around the world. Her track “Meant to Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line broke the record for the longest running number 1 in Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” chart history (50 weeks) and has just been announced as Billboard’s 3rd biggest song of 2018! Last week Bebe was nominated for 2x Grammy Awards including Best New Artist.