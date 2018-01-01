Pete Davidson spotted on date after Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson has thrown himself back into the dating game following his split from fiancee Ariana Grande, and was seen out with a mystery brunette in New York on Monday night (10Dec18).

The Saturday Night Live comedian was photographed enjoying dinner and wine with a new companion at Italian restaurant Carbone, and smiled as he listened to his dinner date talking.

The date is the latest indication that Pete has well and truly moved on from his October split from Ariana - he also recently revealed that he had signed up to a dating app in a bid to find love.

A source close to the star added that while he enjoyed his night out on Monday, it was just a casual date.

"He’s been going on dates, but it’s casual," the insider told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "He’s been trying to move on and live a more private life."

Pete has had a difficult time since splitting from Ariana, and was bombarded with online criticism when he made his return to Instagram following the break-up.

However, the 25-year-old hit back on Instagram, vowing he wouldn't "kill" himself over the negative remarks from trolls.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he wrote. "I've spoken about BPD (borderline personality disorder) and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you."

Ariana then shared his post on her Instagram Stories, adding her own message in which she insisted that she cares about Pete and his health and asked her fans to drop the hate.

"I know u already know this but i feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet," she wrote.