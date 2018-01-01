Katharine McPhee talking again after two months of vocal rest

Singer Katharine McPhee is silent no more after ending weeks of vocal rest.

The 34 year old had to postpone her Fall In Love tour after doctors instructed her to shut up back in October (18), but now she has been given the all clear to speak again.

"guys! as of today, i can officially speak again after months of vocal rest," she writes on Twitter. "once i'm able to talk longer than 5 mins an hour, rehabilitate my voice, AND am cleared to sing... it's over for you h**s."

Katharine also posted photos of a flower bouquet gift from her fiance, composer and arranger David Foster.

The couple became engaged earlier this year.

Former American Idol favourite McPhee took to social media two months ago to alert fans to the fact she was struggling with vocal fatigue and postponing her November tour dates.

"I've been so looking forward to getting on the road and seeing all your faces for my upcoming tour dates," she wrote. "It is with deep regret that I must postpone these live dates until next year. I've been struggling with extreme vocal fatigue these last few weeks following my Broadway run (in Waitress) and have been on strict vocal rest for weeks in hopes that I could be ready for this tour come November, but it looks like my body is going to need a little more time. I'm so sorry."