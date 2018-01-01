Hugh Jackman hoping 2019 song and dance tour doesn't cripple him

Hugh Jackman is hoping his 2019 one-man stageshow is a lot less painful than his big Broadway break.

The movie star is returning to his song and dance roots to take The Man. The Music. The Show. around the world.

Onstage, the Les Miserables star will belt out songs from his own films, as well as those from movie classics and Broadway shows.

Calling the project "a dream come true", Hugh only hopes he won't be plagued by injury, like he was when he hit the stage for Broadway show The Boy From Oz in 2003 and 2004.

"That was the hardest show I ever had to do," he says of his Tony Award-winning turn as celebrated singer/songwriter Peter Allen. "It was 20 songs a night and dancing. I started getting very sore in one of my feet. I had dance shoes on and I was jumping off the piano.

"I went to the doctor and I had multiple stress fractures in my feet. He said, 'Dude, you need six weeks off', and I'm like, 'Right, that's impossible!' So I had to choreograph for my other foot and limp off into ice baths (after every show)."

The actor will be hitting the road with a 26-piece orchestra and "about 30 singers and dancers" next year (19). He will also be inviting a number of special guests to join him onstage, with his The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle confirmed for a handful of the dates.

"I'm just gonna have a party," he smiles. "I've got dancers, I've got a choir. We're gonna be out there, we're gonna be rocking it."

The 50 year old, who last staged a one-man show on Broadway in 2011, is currently spending hours every day ensuring his vocals and fancy footwork are up to speed.

"I'm in training," he shares.

Hugh's tour will officially launch in Hamburg, Germany in May (19) and run until July, with stops at London's O2 Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.