NEWS Cardi B to sit for deposition in March Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B has been ordered to sit for a deposition in March (19) to answer questions relating to a legal battle with her former manager.



The I Like It hitmaker has been embroiled in a court fight with Klenord Raphael, also known as Shaft, since April (18), when he slapped her with a $10 million (£8 million) lawsuit, claiming the former stripper turned her back on him after he allegedly put her on the path to fame.



Shaft also insisted he played a key role in helping her score her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow, only for Cardi to accuse him of stealing from her.



The 26-year-old hip-hop sensation fired back at the accusations with a countersuit in July (18), seeking more than $15 million (£12 million), slamming Shaft for reportedly trying to control every aspect of her life, including her relationship with her now-estranged husband Offset, while also declaring the management deals he had her sign were too one-sided and "grossly unfair".



The legal dispute was temporarily put on hold earlier this year (18) as Cardi had to delay her deposition due to her pregnancy, but now a date has been set - she will be quizzed by Shaft's attorneys on 12 March (19).



Migos rapper Offset is also likely to be called to testify in the case, and although a date has yet to be booked, it is expected to take place before 2 April (19), according to TMZ.com.



Cardi, who announced her separation from Offset last week (ends07Dec18), also has another legal date in her diary - she must return to a New York court in late January (19) for a hearing relating to her criminal case for misdemeanour charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Those counts are connected to a reported altercation with sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club in Queens in August (18). The star has since been ordered to stay away from her two alleged victims.

