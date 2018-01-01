BTS escape car collision unscathed

Pop stars BTS have emerged unscathed after they were involved in a seven-vehicle pile-up after a show in Taiwan.

The Idol hitmakers were leaving the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium after a concert there over the weekend (09-10Dec18), when one car, which had been travelling ahead of their tour buses, suddenly braked, causing the collision.

A representative for the band has since assured fans all seven of the K-pop icons were unharmed.

"After BTS finished their concert in Taiwan and were on their way to their lodgings, the artist car had a minor collision," read a statement issued by the group's officials at Big Hit Entertainment to Soompi.com. "None of the members have any injuries and they got back to their lodgings safely, so there are no issues with their schedule."

The minor scare took place just days after BTS made history by becoming the first K-pop group to land a Grammy Award nomination. The singers are shortlisted for the Best Recording Package category for their hit album, Love Yourself: Tear, at the 2019 ceremony.

Meanwhile, BTS have been given another reason to celebrate this Christmas after winning the public vote to be named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Publication editors bestowed their annual honour on a group of journalists targetted over their work, including murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, but readers chose BTS to receive the public title, awarded to a person, collective, or thing considered most influential in 2018.

The band earned nine per cent of fan votes, narrowly edging out Planet Earth to take home the accolade. Others in the running for the public award included the Thai Cave Divers, who rescued a trapped youth soccer team and its coach back in July (18), Undocumented Children across the U.S., and former First Lady Michelle Obama.