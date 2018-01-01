NEWS Ariana Grande shoots down Ricky Alvarez reunion rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has shrugged off speculation suggesting she has rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, insisting they are just friends.



The God Is A Woman hitmaker recently sparked rumours that she was getting close to choreographer Ricky again after he was spotted on the set of Ariana's video shoot for Thank U, Next - on which he is among the former partners namechecked.



They have also been seen enjoying one another's company in New York City of late, but the gossip went into overdrive on Monday (10Dec18) after Ariana left a comment under an Instagram snap Ricky had posted, in which he posed with bleached blond hair while wearing a mustard yellow sweater.



"ready for it," read the caption.



"these colors are sick," praised Ariana, prompting one fan to ask directly if they were back together romantically.



"WHATS ABOUT YOUAND ARIANA (sic)???? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW," the follower demanded.



It didn't take long for the pop superstar to clear up the situation once and for all, responding, "we're friends everyone take a big ol breather (sic)".



Ariana and Ricky dated for a year until the summer of 2016, after which the singer embarked on a two-year relationship with late rapper Mac Miller, and then a short-lived engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, from whom she split in October (18).



The 25 year old referenced each of her exes, including rapper Big Sean, in the lyrics to Thank U, Next, in which she reflects on lessons learned during the relationships.



However, soon after the song debuted in early November (18), Ariana expressed her regret at how one line about her time with Ricky had come across in the track, on which she sings, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh."



Apologising to the dancer, she posted on her Instagram Story timeline, "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v (very) lovingly (sic)."



"Nothing but gratitude," Ricky replied graciously. "Thank u, next... (those songs are fire tho (sic)... you're welcome)."