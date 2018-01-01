NEWS 50 Cent urges Cardi B to call off divorce Newsdesk Share with :







50 Cent is taking on the role of unofficial mediator in Cardi B's split from fellow rapper Offset, urging the Bodak Yellow hitmaker to give their marriage another chance.



Cardi announced her separation from the Migos bandmember in an emotional Instagram video post last week (ends07Dec18), revealing they had simply grown apart after just over a year as husband and wife.



"We are really good friends and we are really good business partners," she explained. "You know, he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."



50 Cent was saddened to learn the couple was calling it quits, and took to social media on Monday (11Dec18) to plead with the new mum not to give up on her man.



After Cardi shared a clip of herself from the set of her upcoming music video for Money, the In Da Club star expressed his feelings about the celebrity break-up in the comments section.



"That's a cute outfit...," he began, "but you gotta go home. That boy love you girl (sic)."



"No divorce, ok chill out," 50 added.



Cardi has yet to respond to 50's remarks, but she doubled down on her plan to make the split permanent during her performance at New York City's Jingle Ball concert last Friday (07Dec18), when she switched up the lyrics to her verse on Migos' MotorSport hit.



Instead of spitting, "I get up, set off/I turn Offset on/I told him the other day/Man, we should sell that porn", Cardi rhymed: "I get up, set off/I turn Offset on/I told him the other day, yeah, we gon' get a divorce!"



Meanwhile, the I Like It star isn't the only one being encouraged to work on salvaging the broken marriage - 50 also called on Offset to do everything in his power to win his estranged wife back.



"F**K YALL I MISS CARDI," Offset pined on Twitter over the weekend.



Responding to the tweet, 50 posted, "No you not getting a divorce Offset, go get her man. I don't give a f**k what she say just kiss her a** man f**k it (sic)."



Cardi and Offset's relationship drama, reportedly sparked by allegations of his infidelity, emerged just five months after they welcomed daughter Kulture.

